Forty-six students graduated from Victoria College Associate Degree Nursing Program after the spring 2020 semester.
“This was a very tough and trying semester due to COVID-19, and our nursing students were able to adapt to the many challenges that arose within their last semester of the program,” said Irma Moreno, Victoria College ADN Program chair. “I would like to congratulate our spring 2020 ADN graduates for their resilience and dedication during these unprecedented times and wish them well in their nursing career.”
Victoria College’s two-year Associate Degree Nursing Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Successful completion enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.
Following are the graduates listed by their cities of residence:
Austwell — Morgan Patterson
Blessing — Bailey Pence
Edna — Leanne Salazar
Ganado — Taylor Mirelez
Gonzales — Jessica Falks, Keegan Hall
Hallettsville — Taylor Opela
La Grange — Shelia Bledsoe, Kristi Hutton
La Salle — Eyvone Hernandez
Luling — Jennifer Staton
Moulton — Megan Koranek
Nixon — Megan Beames
Palacios — Joshua Garcia
Port Lavaca — Summer Ridenour
Tivoli — Justine Hernandez
Victoria — Shelby Alaniz, Amy Boyd, Nalina Burgos, Danielle Chavez, Preseley Clinkscales, Janiel Escobedo, Samantha Fenter, Bianca Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Han Ho, Lesley Janak, Jordan Klesel, Tara Martin, Maranda Martinez, Cynthia Mata, Vannie Nguyen, Brittney Payne, Iris Porras, Jade Rab, Severo Ramos, Juliet Salinas, Jamika Simmons, Sidney Simons, Hector Tabares-Lopez, Josue Tabares-Lopez, Dibanhy Unzueta-Del Carpio, Maria Villarreal, Shona Williams
Woodsboro — Amber Wiginton
