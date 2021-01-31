Forty-four students of Victoria College’s fall 2020 Vocational Nursing Program were honored with a pinning ceremony on Dec. 18 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Reyna Navarro, of Victoria, was named valedictorian of the fall 2020 class.
Eighteen of the students attended Victoria College’s Main Campus, nine attended VC’s VN Program in Cuero, seven attended VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing in Hallettsville, and 10 attended VC’s Gonzales Center.
Students from VC’s Main Campus were Navarro, Amy Daniel, Kim Garcia, Ariel Martinez, Jackee Milton, Keith Nugent, Jessi Robertson, Sierra Valderamos and Amber Ybarra, all of Victoria; Kristy Amaya-Guillen, and Jasmine Canchola, of Placedo; Jessel Cunning, of Edna; Mignon Dale, of Bay City; Erica De Los Santos, of Kenedy; Deanna Garcia and Dalila Lopez, of Port Lavaca; and Jennifer Morin of San Benito.
Honored from Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program in Cuero were Priscilla Jimenez, Georgette Juarez, Michelle Robinson, Kayla Rodriguez, Xena Ruiz and Shelbie Voigt, all of Victoria; Kaley Chavez and Chelsea Ruth, of Yorktown; Melissa Herrera, of Yoakum; and McKenzie Laqua, of Cuero.
Participants from Victoria College’s Gonzales Center were Denessie Reyes and Shea Sibley, of Gonzales, Crystal Buehring and Marivette Cruz, of Lockhart, Sarah Davila, of Seguin, Kurstie Caldera, of New Braunfels, Tiffany Holcombe, of Luling, Kristyn Resendez, of Victoria, Stacie Roznovsky, of Shiner and Adrian Veitch, of West Point.
Also recognized were students who attended VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing in Hallettsville, including Brittany Grahmann, Lauren Migl and Hannah Smith, all of Hallettsville; Christian Brown, of Sheridan; Amy Brown, of Smithville; Tamia Oliver, of Weimar; and Shandra Hights, of Victoria.
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program offered on VC’s Main Campus and in Cuero, Gonzales and Hallettsville. The program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing. VC also offers an Associate Degree Nursing Program, which allows students to gain a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.
Successful completion of the program enables students to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies students to be licensed as a vocational nurse.
For more information on VC’s Vocational Nursing Program, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/VocationalNursing.
