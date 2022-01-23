VC honors 67 Vocational Nursing Program graduates during Pinning Ceremony

Sixty-seven graduates of Victoria College’s fall 2021 Vocational Nursing Program were honored with a pinning ceremony on Dec. 16 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Nguyet Dang, of Gonzales, was named valedictorian of the fall 2021 class. Jonathan Cardosa, of Goliad, was named salutatorian.
Thirty-six of the students attended Victoria College’s Main Campus, 16 attended VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing in Hallettsville, and 15 attended VC’s Gonzales Center.
Students from VC’s Main Campus were Morgan Allen, Victoria Arriaga, Christopher Brown, Jaqueline Escalon, Mariana Escalon, Valarie Falcon, Samantha Gaona, Shania Garcia, Ashley Hanna, Brooke Hoskins, Amanda Martinez, Desiree Potts, Lorena Puente, Maeci Ratliff, Kristyn Resendez, Anailen Rubiloda, Angela Salinas, Audrey Segovia, Jacklyn Vielma, Jerry Villarreal, Shelbie Voigt and Tammy Weber, all of Victoria; Juana Bustos of Bloomington; Cardosa, Selina Pina and Emily Von Dohlen, of Goliad; Sarah Dinh, of Palacios; Misty Douglas, of Seadrift; LaToya Frazier, of Refugio; Allison Gerhardt, of Cuero; Kimberly Correa, Jaccarri Hights, Angelica Ruiz and Sarah Kizer, of Yoakum; Kristin Resendez, of Inez; Kelsi Snyder, of Edna; and Brittany Zamora, of Port Lavaca.
Participants from Victoria College’s Gonzales Center were Dang, Raegan Atkins, Patricia Galvan, Andrea Gonzales, Miranda Hernandez and Courtnee Smith, of Gonzales; Jessica Cerny and Bobbie Jalufka, of Shiner; Marcy Gallant and Vanessa Martinez, of Nixon; Bianca Gonzales and Samantha Holcombe, of Luling; Sierra Martinez, of Fentress; Kaycee Roesler, of Weimar; and Sandra Palacios Araujo, of McDale.
Students who attended VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing in Hallettsville were Miranda Hartl, Ana Hernandez and Chelsea Lopez, all of Hallettsville; Denice Capetillo and Morgan Latham, of La Grange; Priscilla Hogan, of El Campo; Megan Moorman and Hailee Sheridan, of Yoakum; Veronica Moreno Rosales, of Weimar; Rita Romero, of Bay City; Rachael Yackel, of Edna; Raven Solano, of Inez; and K’Liyah Cunningham, Shannon Perry and Mariah Trevino, of Victoria.
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program offered on VC’s Main Campus, Gonzales and Hallettsville. The program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing. Successful completion enables students to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies students for licensure as a vocational nurse.
VC also offers an Associate Degree Nursing Program, which allows students to gain a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.
For more information on VC’s nursing programs, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareers.
