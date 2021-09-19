VC honors 9/11 victims, first responders during Sept. 10 ceremony

Victoria College marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by honoring the victims and first responders during a ceremony on Sept. 10 at the Student Center on VC’s Main Campus.
Victoria Police Department Captain Eline Moya, a graduate of Victoria College’s Law Enforcement Academy, was the guest of honor.
“I’m fairly certain most of you remember where you were when the first plane hit,” Moya said. “The first responders started their day just like any other day. Then they were called to save lives in response to the tragedy. Because of their courage, many first responders lost their lives. But so many more were saved.”
The City of Victoria Emergency Services Honor Guard presented the colors prior to Emma Rose, a student at Victoria College, singing the national anthem.
Keith Blundell, Victoria College’s vice president of administrative services, welcomed those in attendance, and Crystal Eichhorn, a VC student and chapter president of the National Society of Leadership & Success, introduced Moya.
The laying of the wreath was performed by Jonathan West, a cadet of Victoria College’s Law Enforcement Academy, and Oscar Cantu, a student in VC’s Emergency Medical Services Program. The wreath was donated by the Devereux Foundation.
A stone marker donated by Victoria College’s Latin American Student Organization commemorating 9/11 was re-engraved and unveiled at the event.
Russell McCarson, student pastor at Parkway Church, provided the invocation, and Marty Deckard, VC’s Physical Plant director, offered the closing remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.