VC honors adult education graduates at ceremony

Victoria College recognized 48 adult education graduates for earning their GEDs during a ceremony July 13 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Jasmine Rodriguez was announced the recipient of a Victoria College Adult Education Staff Scholarship of $250.
The other graduates during the 2018-19 school year honored at the event were Hider Alkazaali, Elisama Alvarado, Christopher Balboa, Dylan Barbee, Colton Budd, Brenda Casillas, Seth Collins, Todd Crisman, Charisse Cruz, Christian Cummings, Raquel DeLaVega, Rory DeLaVega, Victor Duran Salazar, Chadwick Finch, Terrie Longoria Galvan, Kristin Gaona, Frank Garza Barron, Courtney Goble, Landrie Gregurek, Ivonne Lopez Aguirre, Netaisha Lowe, Crystal Macias, Jessica Martinez, Juan Miguel Martinez-Camarillo, Veronica Martinez, Michael McCay, Emily McKay, Ashley Padierna, Ashton Payne, Agapito Perez, Lisa Perez, Angela Rivera, Diana Rivera, Roberto Rodriguez, Angelo Rodriguez, Robert Schielack, Tyler Schintz, Daimein Shaw, Terrell Smith, Jabrari Smith, Ethan Taylor, Brandon Trevino, Grace Vasquez, Caitlyn Whitted and Justin Wilson.
Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College cover basic academic subjects to help adult students improve their skills in preparation to take the GED and reach a college-ready level. Obtaining a GED and enhancing basic skills help ensure working adults are able to remain in the workforce and improve individual earning potential. There is a distance learning option that allows students to complete coursework using the Internet from home on their own time or working out of paper-based products.
Services are also offered at satellite locations, including Cuero, Edna, Ganado, Goliad, Gonzales, Hallettsville, Port Lavaca, Yoakum and Yorktown.
For more information on Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College, call (361) 573-7323 or email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu.
