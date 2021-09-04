VC honors adult education graduates at ceremony

Victoria College recognized 33 adult education graduates during a High School Equivalency Graduation Ceremony on Aug. 14 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Teresa Benitez, who was the guest speaker for the event, and Tiffany Carrera received a Victoria College Adult Education Staff Scholarship of $250.
The other graduates during the 2020-21 school year honored at the event were Marvin Blunt, Jonathan Cantu, Christian Castillo, Chloe Ellison, Veronica Escalante, Amanda Flores, Cierra Fromme, Angelica Garcia, Diana Garcia, Sonia Garcia, John Glenn, Brandon Green, Corina Green, Angel Harris, Bryce Harris, Arturo Hernandez, Kenny Klaar, Erik Kuester, Angela Martinez, Tiffany Moore, Princess Onumah, Rene Orozco, Harley Petteys, Kenzie Phillips, Jose Pineda, Carlos Plasencia, Joel Reyes, Kristen Rodriguez, Mercedes Rodriguez, Trinity Torres and Joshua White.
Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College cover basic academic subjects to help adult students improve their skills in preparation to take the GED and reach a college-ready level. Obtaining a GED and enhancing basic skills help ensure working adults are able to remain in the workforce and improve individual earning potential. VC offers face-to-face, virtual and distance-learning options.
Services are also offered in DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun and Gonzales counties.
For more information on Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College, call 361-573-7323 or email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.