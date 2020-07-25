VC honors adult education graduates during July 11 ceremony

Victoria College recognized 48 adult education graduates for earning their GEDs during a ceremony on July 11 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Graduate Angelica Munoz shared her “Student Story.” Leslie Guzman de Orrellano was named a recipient of the Victoria College Adult Education Staff Scholarship of $250. Twenty-two of the 48 graduates attended the ceremony, which was held under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The other graduates honored were Genoveva Almeda, Narcia Almeda, Jaydan Alvarez, Kaitlyn Appelt, Tatiana Benavides, Christopher Berger, Summer Boothe, Chase Breaux, Christian Busch, Christopher Carrion, Megan Cochran, Alexander Corrigan, Cecilia De Los Santos, Robert Drake, Mohammed El Gada, Xavier Gandara, Jason Garcia, Samantha Gohlke, Andro Gonzales-Crail, Leah Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez Gonzalez, Kierre Green, Dominick Hernandez, Ramona Ibarra, Carlos Laguna, Armandina Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Timothy Major, Jonathan Martin, Mallory Martinez, Kevin Miller, Christian Ortega, Velma Pena, David Plowman, Conrad Powell, Jacquelyn Ramos, Christela Reyes, Dave Rodriguez, Debra Rojas, Angel Sanchez, Lisa Sepulveda, Jason Shipley, Darius Vargas, Alfredo Villalobos, Seth Wilmoth and Lydia Zuniga.
“This year’s ceremony highlighted adult education students who have overcome many struggles to complete their high school equivalency, but in addition to their dedication to academic studies have demonstrated that nothing, including a pandemic, will stop them from pursing their dreams and accomplishing what they set out to do,” said Tiffany Johnson, VC adult education director. “The VC Adult Education Program is proud to play a role in helping them achieve those goals.”
Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College cover basic academic subjects to help adult students improve their skills in preparation to take the GED and reach a college-ready level. Obtaining a GED and enhancing basic skills help ensure working adults are able to remain in the workforce and improve individual earning potential. There is a distance learning option that allows students to complete coursework using the Internet from home on their own time or working out of paper-based products.
Services are also offered at satellite locations, including Cuero, Edna, Ganado, Goliad, Gonzales, Hallettsville, Port Lavaca, Yoakum and Yorktown.
For more information on Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College, call 361-573-7323 or email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu.
