VC honors 16 graduates of Fall 2019 EMT Course

Sixteen graduates of Victoria College’s Fall 2019 Emergency Medical Technician Course were honored with a ceremony Tuesday at VC’s Student Center.
Michele Haile, of Victoria, was named the class valedictorian, and Elizabeth Novak, of Edna, was named class salutatorian. Bethany Phillips, of Victoria, was given the Best Clinical Performance Award; Steven Carreon, of Victoria, received the Best in Skills Award; and Haile was given the Peer Award for Best in Class.
Other graduates were Kelsey Berryhill, Amanda Rodriguez, Jaydlyn Demuth, Sean Judge and Zachary Banda, all of Victoria; D’Colby Green-McNary, Connor Halepaska and Jonathan Sevilla, all of Cuero; Joshua Sparks of Edna; Cole Mullen, of Yoakum; Armando Guerra, of Roma; and Pablo Espinoza, of Converse.
The students completed 80 hours of hands-on clinical training in emergency room, respiratory therapy and emergency medical services while also completing six college credit hours of classroom lecture and labs totaling more than 124 hours. Each student completed a total of 264 class hours.
For more information on Victoria College’s EMT Course, contact EMS Program Coordinator Susie Jechow at 361-572-6426 or Susie.Jechow@VictoriaCollege.edu.
