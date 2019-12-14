VC honors 16 graduates of Fall 2019 EMT Course

Sixteen graduates of Victoria College’s Fall 2019 Emergency Medical Technician Course were honored Tuesday at VC’s Student Center. Pictured are, front row from left, Joshua Sparks, Cole Mullen, Jonathan Sevilla, Kelsey Berryhill, Elizabeth Novak, Michele Haile, Amanda Rodriguez, Jaydlyn Demuth, Bethany Phillips, Pablo Espinoza and VC EMS Program Director Susie Jechow; and, back row, VC EMS Clinical Coordinator Emilio Reyes, VC EMS Clinical Educator Dustin Ferguson, D’Colby Green-McNary, Sean Judge, Steven Carreon, Zachary Banda, Armando Guerra, Connor Halepaska and VC President David Hinds.

 Photo contributed by Victoria College

Sixteen graduates of Victoria College’s Fall 2019 Emergency Medical Technician Course were honored with a ceremony Tuesday at VC’s Student Center.

Michele Haile, of Victoria, was named the class valedictorian, and Elizabeth Novak, of Edna, was named class salutatorian. Bethany Phillips, of Victoria, was given the Best Clinical Performance Award; Steven Carreon, of Victoria, received the Best in Skills Award; and Haile was given the Peer Award for Best in Class.

Other graduates were Kelsey Berryhill, Amanda Rodriguez, Jaydlyn Demuth, Sean Judge and Zachary Banda, all of Victoria; D’Colby Green-McNary, Connor Halepaska and Jonathan Sevilla, all of Cuero; Joshua Sparks of Edna; Cole Mullen, of Yoakum; Armando Guerra, of Roma; and Pablo Espinoza, of Converse.

The students completed 80 hours of hands-on clinical training in emergency room, respiratory therapy and emergency medical services while also completing six college credit hours of classroom lecture and labs totaling more than 124 hours. Each student completed a total of 264 class hours.

For more information on Victoria College’s EMT Course, contact EMS Program Coordinator Susie Jechow at 361-572-6426 or Susie.Jechow@VictoriaCollege.edu.

