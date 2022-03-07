Victoria College will host a Business, Technology & Industrial Trades Showcase from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Technology Center and William Wood Building on VC’s Main Campus.
The public is invited to the come-and-go open house event, which will offer information on Victoria College’s business, technology and industrial trades programs and courses that lead to career opportunities for jobs in high demand in the Crossroads.
“This is a great opportunity for area residents to visit with faculty and get information on Victoria College’s education and training pathways,” said VC Community Outreach Specialist Monica Hysquierdo. “Guests can also get an up-close look at VC’s state-of-the-art industrial trade labs in the recently renovated William Wood Building.”
Recent renovations included expansion and modernization of classrooms and labs for VC’s instrumentation, electronics technology and welding classes to better meet the growing demand for qualified and skilled technicians. The project also included expansion and improved ventilation for welding bays and classroom space.
Victoria College programs and courses to be showcased are:
- Business and computer science courses for transfer to a university
- Business management
- Computer Information Systems-Networking
- Electrical
- Electronics technology
- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning
- Instrumentation
- Millwright
- Pipefitting
- Plumbing
- Power line worker
- Process technology
- Truck driving
- Welding
The event will give residents the opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance with Victoria College admissions and advising.
Victoria College’s Technology Center and William Wood Building are located on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St., and can be accessed by taking Entrance 1 off Ben Jordan Street.
For more information on the event, call 361-573-3291.
