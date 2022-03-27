Victoria College will host a Public Service & Healthcare Career Showcase from 4 to 6 p.m. April 5 at the Health Sciences Center and Allied Health Building on VC’s Main Campus.
The public is invited to the come-and-go open house event, which will offer information on Victoria College’s public service and healthcare programs and courses leading to career opportunities in high demand in the Crossroads region.
“This event is for anyone who has considered a career in public service or healthcare and wants to learn more about Victoria College’s education and training pathways,” said VC Community Outreach Specialist Monica Hysquierdo.
Victoria College programs and courses to be showcased at the event are:
- Criminal Justice
- Emergency Medical Services
- Law Enforcement
- Medical Assisting
- Medical Coding
- Medication Aide for Nurse Aide
- Mental Health Technician
- Nurse Aide
- Nursing — Professional
- Nursing — Vocational
- Pharmacy Technician
- Phlebotomy
- Physical Therapist Assistant
- Respiratory Care
- Veterinary Assistant
The event will also give residents the opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance with Victoria College admissions and advising.
Victoria College’s Health Sciences Center and Allied Health Building are located on VC’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria, and can be accessed by taking the Main Entrance off Red River Street.
For more information on the event, call 361-573-3291.
