Victoria College will host a Public Service and Healthcare Career Showcase from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at VC’s Health Sciences Center and Allied Health Building.
The come-and-go event is free and open to the public.
“Not only will guests be able to gain information, they can also visit with faculty, see demonstrations of some of the state-of-the-art equipment we utilize at VC, and explore career opportunities with hands-on activities,” said Rachel Sily, VC community outreach specialist.
Guests will be able to learn about Victoria College programs and courses leading to associate degrees, certificates and industry recognized credentials in the following areas: criminal justice; emergency medical services, law enforcement; medical assisting, medical coding, medication aide for nurse aide, nurse aide, nursing — professional, nursing — vocational, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, and veterinary assistant.
Current and prospective students can also get one-on-one assistance with admissions, advising and financial aid. Anyone seeking financial aid assistance should bring a 2018 tax return and Social Security number. Dependents will also need their parents’ 2018 tax return.A physical therapist assistant information session will also be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Room 132 of the Health Sciences Center.
For more information, call 361-573-3291.
