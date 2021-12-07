Gulf Bend Center will offer a Suicide Awareness presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 101 of the Academic Building at Victoria College’s Main Campus.
The public is invited to the free event.
Gulf Bend Center will provide awareness to the subject of suicide for students, employees and the community. Topics will include warning signs of suicide and how to support someone as well as resources, myths and statistics.
“While this can be a difficult topic to discuss, it is important to be aware of the impact of suicide and the resources available to the community,” said Melanie Gerdes, VC’s Licensed Professional Counselor.
Victoria College’s Counseling Services offer free personal counseling by licensed counselors on a short-term basis for issues including anxiety, chemical dependency, depression, family or relationship issues, grief and/or loss, stress, transitions in life and other college-related or personal issues.
Victoria College’s Main Campus is at 2200 E. Red River St.
