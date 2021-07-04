Victoria College is participating in the United Way of the Crossroads “Summer of Caring” with numerous events scheduled on VC’s Main Campus through Aug. 1.
Victoria College’s Student Life Department will host a Children’s Book Drive during “Summer Learning Week” on July 5-11. Books can be dropped off at the Student Center or Student Services buildings, Johnson Hall or Health Sciences Center on VC’s Main Campus. VC’s Maintenance Department also will sponsor a “Tiny Library Build.”
July 12-18 will be “Support Your Neighbor Week.” VC Student Life will have stations in the Student Center, Health Sciences Center, Johnson Hall and Student Services building where the public can leave notes of thanks to essential workers throughout the Crossroads region.
“Get Healthy Week” will be July 19-25 with a free mental health first-aid class being offered on July 14 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Center Dining Area. VC Athletics will host a mile walk July 19-22 at 9 a.m., beginning at the Sports Center.
July 26-Aug. 1 will be “Pay It Forward Week.” VC Student Life will sell snow cones on July 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the United Way.
