VC hosts 9/11 ceremony

Red, white and blue ribbons lined trees around Victoria College’s campus to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
More than 50 students, staff, first responders and community members gathered at the college’s student center Friday ahead of the 20th anniversary.
At the ceremony, Victoria police Capt. Eline Moya spoke about the role of first responders during the terrorist attacks.
“I’m sure most of you know where you were when the first plane hit,” Moya said.
Moya wanted to thank the men and women who arrived on their shift on 9/11 ready to run toward the tragedies unfolding instead of from them, she said.
“Because of that act of courage and response, so many lives were saved,” she said.
During the ceremony, Moya shared stories of last phone calls to families from aboard the hijacked planes. She also recognized the sacrifices of all the men and women who have since served in the armed services.
While Moya shared the stories from passengers and 9/11 victims, several in the crowd wiped tears from their eyes. Small ribbons was pinned to the attendees’ chests.
“We will never forget,” she said.
After Moya spoke, a wreath of flowers was laid by a tree and a memorial for the attacks.
Marty Deckard, Victoria College’s physical plant director, spoke of his service in the military before and after the attack on the World Trade Center.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since that fateful day where our freedom was attacked,” Deckard said.
Deckard said a whole generation of Americans were born after the events of 9/11. Many since have chosen to enter the military or become a first responder.
Keith Blundell, Victoria College’s vice president of administrative services, welcomed attendees to the ceremony.
“20 years ago tomorrow, it took only 15 minutes for tragedy to strike our nation,” Blundell said.
It is an event that some at the college have only heard about in history class, he said. Since then, they have learned the significance of the day.
“It’s safe to say every one of us was impacted by what happened on that day,” he said.
