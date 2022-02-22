Victoria College will host a Wellbeing Virtual Series covering topics ranging from drug abuse to time management.
“We are excited to offer the virtual series again this spring in partnership with Mid-Coast Family Services,” said Melanie Gerdes, VC’s licensed professional counselor. “The more resources we can share with students and employees to help them navigate through many different stressors, the more successful they will be. We also welcome the community to join us.”
The seven-part series gives students, employees and the community opportunities to interact with prevention specialists on a variety of topics including alcohol, drugs, tobacco, vaping, mental health, time management, prescription drugs, and healthy relationships.
The virtual series will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. each Thursday from Feb. 24 to April 14. There will not be a presentation on March 17 during VC’s spring break.
To see the full schedule, attend one of the virtual presentations, or see a recording of a past presentation, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/CounselingServices and click on “Wellbeing Virtual Series.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.