Victoria College has plans to increase its number of face-to-face course offerings for the fall 2021 semester.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria College broadened its offerings to include five instructional methods. In addition to traditional face-to-face, online and hybrid courses, VC now offers real-time remote courses, which are virtual courses that meet at a regularly scheduled time, and alternating courses, which are classes that alternate between real-time remote and face-to-face.
“Victoria College students have shown their resiliency and determination over the past year by adapting to alternative instructional methods,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “We will continue to offer these alternative methods, but we’re excited to offer more face-to-face classes this fall to help students move a little closer to a sense of normalcy.”
Approximately 25% of VC’s spring 2021 classes were offered face-to-face due to the pandemic.
“We are planning to offer approximately 60% of our Fall 2021 classes face-to-face, which is similar to what we offered before the pandemic,” said Cindy Buchholz, VC vice president of instruction. “Appropriate measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees.”
Victoria College’s summer and fall 2021 schedules will be published on March 29, and registration will open to the public beginning April 19. Most VC locations will be closed for spring break March 13-21. Classes and regular operations will resume on March 22.
For more information on VC’s COVID-19 protocols, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19.
