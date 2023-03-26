Victoria College will host its annual VC Info Night from 4-6 p.m. April 4 at VC’s Student Center.
The free career fair style-event will provide information on Victoria College’s areas of study, transfer pathways, admissions, services, activities, organizations, and student resources.
Assistance with the financial aid process will be available. A VC representative will help current or prospective students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application. For assistance with the FAFSA, attendees should bring their 2022 tax return and Social Security number as well as their parent’s 2022 tax return, if applicable.
Breakout informational sessions are scheduled every 30 minutes, along with games, refreshments, and door prizes.
Victoria College’s Student Center is located on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St.
For more information about VC Info Night, call 361-573-3291 or email Ida.Sanders@VictoriaCollege.edu.