Victoria College Science Department Chair and Biology Instructor Bill Coons received the Faculty Teaching Award from the Texas Branch of the American Society for Microbiology on Nov. 7.
The award recognizes instructors for their contributions to the advancement of microbiology in Texas. Coons received the award during the Texas Branch ASM 2019 Fall Meeting at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
“I find the award most humbling,” Coons said. “I have been a member of the Texas branch for 25 years. I have gotten to interact with many amazing teachers and researchers. When one considers the level of competition, I am truly honored to be considered among them.”
“Bill is tireless in his support of students and student learning,” said VC Vice President of Instruction Cindy Buchholz. “Receiving the Faculty Teaching Award from his peers is a wonderful compliment and confirmation of his continued commitment to teaching. We are extremely proud of Bill.”
Coons has served as an instructor at Victoria College for 24 years and currently teaches microbiology.
“I have two goals in the courses I teach,” Coons said. “The first is to provide a safe, encouraging environment where each student has the ability to grow. The second is to encourage a passion for learning about science and to help students develop effective tools for learning. I believe that it is my responsibility to provide clear, consistent guidelines for my expectations and to apply those fairly to all students in the class.”
