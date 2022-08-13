VC Law Enforcement Academy graduates honored at ceremony

Seventeen Law Enforcement Academy cadets who graduated from Victoria College’s 100th Basic Peace Officer Certification class were honored at a graduation ceremony on May 25 at the Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Victoria.
Joshua Homan was named class valedictorian, and Connor Patterson received the John Baylor Award for Outstanding Achievement. The award is named in honor of the former Victoria Police Department officer and is given to the “most outstanding student” as selected by class instructors.
Other graduates were Kayle Bowers, Christopher Doria, Leathia Ellis, David Hinojosa, Joshua Homan, Collin Hopkins, Braden Kirbo, Trenton Little, Samantha Lopez, Cullen Machac, Martin Melgoza, Marcus Olivares, Connor Patterson, Roy Parker, and Morgan Trevino of Victoria; Aundrea Powell and Joseph Ramirez of Beeville.
VC offers two academies a year – one during the fall semester and another during the spring semester. Both academies are held Monday through Friday with classes meeting eight to 10 hours a day.
For more information on VC’s Law Enforcement Academy, call 361-573-3291 or email James.Martinez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
