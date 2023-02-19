Eighteen Law Enforcement Academy cadets graduated from Victoria College’s 102nd Basic Peace Officer Certification class. They were were honored at a graduation ceremony Dec. 7 at the Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Justin Simpkins was named class valedictorian. Simon Tumlinson received the John Baylor Award for Outstanding Achievement. The award is named in honor of the former Victoria Police Department officer and is given to the “most outstanding student” as selected by class instructors.
Other graduates were Kolbe Kutach, Angelica Hernandez, Eric Gregory, Samantha Soloya, Blake Eschenburg, Alejandro Silvestre, Neko Gonzales, Brandy Davis Herman Manzano, Jessie Ramirez, Tyler Saenz, Terry Jordan, Brittany Bailey, Harrison Yancey, Matthew Puente and Ethan Casillas.
VC offers two academies a year – one during the fall semester and the other during the spring semester. Both academies are held Monday through Friday with classes meeting eight to 10 hours a day.
Applications are being accepted for the fall 2023 academy, which will run July 17-Dec. 6. The application deadline is June 29.
For more information on VC’s Law Enforcement Academy, call 361-573-3291 or email James.Martinez@VictoriaCollege.edu.