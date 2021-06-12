VC Law Enforcement Academy graduates honored at ceremony

Twelve Law Enforcement Academy cadets who graduated from Victoria College’s 98th Basic Peace Officer Certification class were honored at a graduation ceremony on May 26 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Paul Higdon of Victoria was named class valedictorian. Aaron Baylor of Victoria received the John Baylor Award for Outstanding Achievement. The award is named in honor of the former Victoria Police Department officer and is given to the “most outstanding student” as selected by class instructors. Aaron Baylor is John Baylor’s grandson.
“This award means the world to me,” Aaron Baylor, 21, said with his grandfather standing beside him. “I’ll be lucky to become half the man my grandpa is.”
“I am as proud as I can be of him,” John Baylor said.
Baylor has already been hired by the Victoria Police Department.
“This is a really good academy,” Aaron Baylor said. “I feel confident after the training I have received. It was tough, but I think the stress they put on us is good stress. It prepares us for what we are about to face.”
Other graduates were Tyler Heller, Sampson Holt, Jessie Kief, Samantha Partida, Ever Sanchez, Douglas Williams and Henry Ybarra, all of Victoria; Ehklo Htoo of Port Lavaca; Tracy Moore of Gonzales; and Ryan Morales of Kenedy.
All 12 of the graduates passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) examination to become a certified peace officer in Texas, and the majority have been employed by a law enforcement agency.
VC offers two academies a year – one during the fall semester and another during the spring semester. Both academies are held Monday through Friday with classes meeting 8 to 10 hours a day.
For more information on VC’s Law Enforcement Academy, call 361-573-3291 or email James.Martinez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.