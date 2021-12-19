VC Law Enforcement Academy graduates honored at ceremony

Thirteen Law Enforcement Academy cadets who graduated from Victoria College’s 99th Basic Peace Officer Certification class were honored at a graduation ceremony on Dec. 6 at the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Johnny Amador, of Victoria, was named class valedictorian. Roman Mancias, of Victoria, received the John Baylor Award for Outstanding Achievement. The award is named in honor of the former Victoria Police Department officer and is given to the “most outstanding student” as selected by class instructors.
Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr was the graduation speaker.
“You will play instrumental roles in peoples’ lives that you may meet only once, and often hear criticism,” Marr said. “Although some of this may sound horrible, rest assured that this is the most rewarding career path you can take. Even though you may deal with people at the lowest points of their lives, you actually will have a chance to make a positive impact, and sometimes change peoples’ lives.”
Other graduates were Bennie Benavidez, Daniel Sanchez, Antonio Acosta, Jonathan West, Jacob Basaldua, Justin Schau, Nicole Himich and Jacob Ordonez, all of Victoria; Domingo Luna and Nicholas Rodriguez, of Beeville; and Juan Jimenez, of Stockdale.
All of the graduates passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) examination to become a certified peace officer in Texas and have been employed by a law enforcement agency.
VC offers two academies a year – one during the fall semester and another during the spring semester. Both academies are held Monday through Friday with classes meeting 8 to 10 hours a day.
For more information on VC’s Law Enforcement Academy, call 361-573-3291 or email James.Martinez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
