Fourteen Law Enforcement Academy cadets who graduated from Victoria College’s 102nd Basic Peace Officer Certification class were honored at a graduation ceremony on May 25 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Jadah Ruiz was named class valedictorian. Jessica Bellan received the John Baylor Award for Outstanding Achievement. The award is named in honor of the former Victoria Police Department officer and is given to the “most outstanding student” as selected by class instructors.
Other graduates were Adam Alvarado, of Beeville; Johnathan Banda, of Cuero; Austin Fielder, of Edna; Armando Guerra, of Goliad; Noah Wyatt, of Palacios; James Repka, of Refugio; Brittney Keil, Terrance Hall and Shawn Reed all of Yoakum; Kristopher Rodriguez, Kenneth Wilson and Quinton Villarreal, all of Victoria;
VC offers two academies a year – one during the fall semester and another during the spring semester. Both academies are held Monday through Friday with classes meeting eight to 10 hours a day.
For more information on VC’s Law Enforcement Academy, call 361-573-3291 or email James.Martinez@VictoriaCollege.edu.