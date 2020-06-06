VC museum offering at-home summer camp kits

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is offering at-home kits for its Beginner Scientist, Archaeology 101 and History Explorers summer camps.
The museum annually hosts the camps at its location on Victoria College’s Main Campus. As a precaution becasue of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is offering the kits for children to participate in the educational activities from home.
“The summer camps are always a huge success,” said Amanda Lanum, education coordinator for the museum. “We are excited to be able to continue these camps this summer with these at-home kits. The kits will include detailed instructions and information on how to access video guides on YouTube.”
The activities for the Beginner Scientist Camp are designed for children in kindergarten through third grade. Adult supervision will be required for the Beginner Scientist activities.
Most activities in the Archaeology 101 and History Explorer camp kits are designed for children in grades 4-7 and will require minimal adult supervision.
The History Explorers camp kits, which cost $15, can be picked up on June 27. The Beginner Scientist and Archaeology 101 camp kits, which cost $10 each, can be picked up on July 11.
Kits must be pre-ordered and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the camp’s designated date. To reserve a kit, call 361-582-2559. Order forms can be downloaded at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
