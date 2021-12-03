Victoria College Music Department students will perform in an end-of-semester recital at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 at VC’s Johnson Symposium Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public.
The recital will feature students performing on piano, organ, voice, strings, brass, winds and percussion.
The Johnson Symposium Auditorium is located on VC’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.