Victoria College has named LaMonica Peacock the head coach for women’s volleyball.
Peacock comes to VC from Clarendon College, where she served as the assistant coach for the women’s volleyball team. She brings extensive experience to VC in developing players both on and off the court as well as recruiting, most recently at Clarendon College, Grambling State University, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB).
While at UAPB, Peacock helped lead the program to a Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship with back-to-back conference tournament appearances.
"Coach Peacock is bringing new energy to our women's volleyball program and has come in working towards building a competitive future for our ladies, both academically and athletically," said Trey Anderson, VC’s athletic director.
Peacock is glad to be closer to home.
“I am grateful for this chance to be a part of the program and give thanks to God, Trey Anderson, and Victoria College,” she said.
Peacock has already begun recruiting players for the 2023-24 competitive season and held tryouts on May 5. VC will hold Volleyball Summer Camps beginning in June at the Victoria College Sports Center. For more information, visit VCPirates.com or call 361-573-3291.