The Victoria Generals are offering a Free Ticket Night – compliments of Victoria College – on Thursday for the team’s Texas Collegiate League baseball game against the Seguin River Monsters at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria College is inviting the community to attend the game free of charge and participate in the 13th Annual VC Night at the Ballpark at Riverside Stadium.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a tailgate party featuring free hot dogs, drinks, giveaways, and music by Q92 The Beat.
The game will start at 7:05 p.m.
There will be opportunities during the game for fans to win prizes. Fans must register for the contests during the tailgate party, which will end at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Welcome Center, Student Center and Museum of the Coastal Bend on VC’s Main Campus, the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts and VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
For more information on the event, call 361-573-3291, ext. 3240, or email Monica.Hysquierdo@VictoriaCollege.edu.
