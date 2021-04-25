VC, Nixon-Smiley CISD enter dual-enrollment partnership

Victoria College and the Nixon-Smiley Consolidated Independent School District have entered into a an agreement which will give Nixon-Smiley High School students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school through Victoria College.
Nixon-Smiley students will be able to attend dual-credit classes at Victoria College’s Main Campus, Victoria College’s Gonzales Center, Nixon-Smiley High School or online. The students will also have the same access to academic, career and transfer advising as well as disabilities services, technology support services and library services and resources available to other VC students.
“On behalf of Victoria College, we welcome the Mustangs to the VC family and look forward to the opportunity to serve the students at Nixon-Smiley CISD,” said VC President Jennifer Kent.
“This partnership will offer our students the opportunity to enroll in courses that could not otherwise be offered locally,” said Nixon-Smiley CISD Superintendent Cathy Lauer. “The students are excited about the ability to enroll and begin their college careers.”
Victoria College will offer 109 dual-credit classes during the fall 2021 semester.
“The opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school builds confidence in students that they can do college-level work and a degree is attainable,” Lauer said. “Moreover, getting some of the college basics behind them can save thousands of dollars in tuition when they do start their university work.”
Victoria College’s Board of Trustees recently approved a reduced rate for dual-credit classes for the 2021-22 academic year. The new structure waives lab fees for dual-credit students, and an additional tuition discount reduces the cost for dual-credit classes to $250 for Nixon-Smiley students.
For information on Victoria College’s dual-credit offerings, call 361-485-6823 or email PreCollegePrograms@VictoriaCollege.edu.
