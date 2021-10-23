VC nursing programs help Cuero resident live career dream

Austin Gallaway hopes someday to take the medical skills he has learned at Victoria College to the remotest parts of the world.
“My goal is to someday go on medical mission trips for International Medical Relief,” said Gallaway, who graduated this spring from Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program. “I’d like to help set up medical clinics in third-world countries where there is no health care available.”
Gallaway, 27, has had a passion for health care since an early age. His mother, Susan Gallaway, has been a nurse for 35 years.
“My mom would come home and talk about her day, and I just thought helping people would be something I would want to do,” Gallaway said.
Gallaway volunteered at Cuero Regional Hospital as a teenager. After graduating from Cuero High School, he took a phlebotomy class at Victoria College in 2012.
“It is not as challenging as the nursing program, but it teaches you a skill and allows you to get comfortable with medical procedures and patients,” Gallaway said. “It helped me a lot.”
After taking the phlebotomy class, Gallaway began taking prerequisite classes in preparation to apply for Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program.
“Then I decided I wanted to do the Vocational Nursing Program first just to get a job quicker,” Gallaway said. “And then I transitioned to the ADN Program.”
Gallaway, who plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing, currently works at a nursing home in Yoakum.
Gallaway said the skill set he developed at Victoria College has prepared him for a career in nursing and eventually opportunities for him to serve abroad.
“The clinical experience is really thorough, so they actually teach you how to be confident when you’re on the floor by yourself,” Gallaway said. “The main thing I learned was to ask questions. Confidence comes with time and experience, and I think the program does a good job of giving you a chance to gain that.”
Hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities are regularly seeking qualified licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses, and employment for these occupations is expected to increase by 7% in the next 10 years.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
In the Golden Crescent region, licensed vocational nurses earn an average of $40,000 annually, and registered nurses earn an average of $63,000 per year.
For more information on Victoria College’s nursing programs, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.