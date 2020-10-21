VC observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Victoria College students have placed purple ribbons on trees throughout VC’s Main Campus to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Members of Victoria College’s men’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams, Law Enforcement Academy and TRIO Club tied the ribbons around the trees on Oct. 2. On each ribbon is a story of a victim of domestic abuse.
“I appreciate the opportunity to acknowledge domestic violence survivors, spread awareness, and be a voice for its victims,” said sophomore volleyball player Ryndee Weishuhn.
Also as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Victoria College will offer a virtual presentation by Mid-Coast Family Services explaining the different types of domestic violence, bystander intervention and how COVID-19 has hindered the ability to reach out to victims of domestic violence.
“The audience will learn all the ways that Mid-Coast Family Services can be reached and services that they can potentially provide,” said Melanie Gerdes, VC counselor. “This can be a difficult subject to address, but it is important to learn about it because it has the potential to impact anybody.”
The presentation can be viewed via Webex at VictoriaCollege.Webex.com/Meet/Melanie.Gerdes from 12:15-1:30 p.m. and 6-7:15 p.m. Thursday.
