Victoria College is offering Welding Level 1 courses and a Welding Level 2/3 Combo course this fall.
Two Welding Level 1 sessions will be offered. One session will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 29. Another session will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 22-Feb. 11. The cost for the course is $1,450 and includes the textbook and toolkit.
A Welding Level 2/3 Combo course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Nov. 2-Jan. 26 The cost for the course is $2,300 and includes the textbook.
Financial aid is available for both courses.
These job training courses lead to National Center for Construction Education and Research certification. These courses do not require students to apply for admission or take an entrance exam, but students must first complete the Core Curriculum — Introductory Craft Skills Course. That course is scheduled from 6-10 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 9-Dec. 16.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
The courses will be held at Victoria College’s Liberty Street Industrial Training Center, 1404 N. Liberty St. in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
