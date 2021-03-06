Victoria College is offering a basic accounting class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 8. The class will be held in Room 304 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The basic accounting class is designed for anyone who wants to learn the basics of finance, accounting and economic strategies in an easy-to-follow, easy-to-understand format. The class also prepares students for QuickBooks Desktop Version classes coming up in April.
The cost for the class is $75 and includes all materials. The deadline to register is noon on March 12.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering and have their temperatures taken before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
