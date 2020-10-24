Victoria College is offering a Basic Motorcycle Safety course Nov. 7-8 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Class times are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8. The cost for the course is $250.
Motorcycles will be provided. Students must provide their own helmets and protective gear.
Beginning and experienced riders can benefit from the course, which covers advanced physical and mental skills required to operate a motorcycle safely. Students will also learn defensive street-riding strategies.
After completing the course, students will be issued an MSB-8 certificate, which should satisfy the Texas Department of Public Safety’s written and driving examinations.
Other courses are scheduled to be offered Dec. 5-6, Jan. 16-17, Jan. 23-24 and Jan. 30-31.
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, call (361) 582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.