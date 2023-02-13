Victoria College will offer computer courses beginning in March at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Microsoft Word Basics in a Day will be from 1-5 p.m. March 25 in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center. The cost for the course is $45. The deadline to register is noon March 10.
Microsoft Excel will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 28-April 18 in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center. The cost for the course is $200. The deadline to register is noon March 10.
A QuickBooks Desktop Version course will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays April 18-May 18 in Room 305 of the Conference & Education Center. The cost for the QuickBooks course is $300. The deadline to register is noon April 11.
Learn Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a Day will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22 in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center. This course is $95 and all course materials are included. Deadline to register is noon April 10.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information on the courses and others offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528, email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.