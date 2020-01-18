Victoria College will offer a Computer Literacy class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11-27 in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the class is $150 and includes all course materials and textbooks.
Students will learn computer basics and how to operate Microsoft Windows 7, navigate the Internet and send and receive emails. Topics will include computer terminology, hardware and software.
The deadline to register for the class is noon Jan. 30.
To register or get more information on the class, call 361-582-2528 or email mary.hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
