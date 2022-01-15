Victoria College will offer a Computer Literacy course from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 22-March 10.
Students will get hands-on instruction and practice in computer terminology, hardware and software, Windows 10, file management, the internet and email.
The cost for the course is $150 and includes all materials. The deadline to register is noon Feb. 9.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
