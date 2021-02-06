Victoria College is offering a computer literacy course at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex in Victoria and VC’s Gonzales Center in Gonzales.
The course at the Emerging Technology Complex will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 through March 11, while the course at VC’s Gonzales Center will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 through March 10.
“No prior computer experience is necessary for this course,” said Jennifer Mann, VC Workforce and Continuing Education program specialist. “Students will get hands-on instruction and practice basic computer skills.”
Participants also will learn computer terminology, computer hardware and software, the Windows operating system, file management and navigating the internet.
The class at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex will be held in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center. The Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria. The deadline to register is noon on Feb. 10.
The class at VC’s Gonzales Center will meet in Room 116. The Gonzales Center is located at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales. The deadline to register is noon on Feb. 9.
The cost for the course is $150 and includes all course materials.
Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing also will be required.
To register or get more information, call (361) 582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.