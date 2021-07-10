Victoria College will offer a two-session Computer Literacy-Weekend course on Aug. 14 and 21 in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Each session will be from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Students will get hands-on instruction and the opportunity to practice basic computer skills,” said Mary Hardy, VC Workforce and Continuing Education program coordinator. “The course is shorter than our 15-hour Computer Literacy class, with each topic covered in less detail.”
The cost for the course is $95 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is noon Aug. 3.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
