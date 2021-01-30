Victoria College will offer a two-session Computer Literacy-Weekend course on Feb. 13 and 20 in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Each session will be from 1 to 5 p.m. The cost for the course is $95 and includes all course materials.
“Students will get hands-on instruction and the opportunity to practice basic computer skills,” said Jennifer Mann, VC Workforce and Continuing Education program specialist. “The course is shorter than our 15-hour Computer Literacy class, with each topic covered in less detail.”
The deadline to register for the course is noon on Feb. 1.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call (361) 582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
