Victoria College’s Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills class will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 4-Dec. 11 in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The class is mandatory for anyone wanting to register for an industrial trades class at Victoria College. The cost for the course is $285 and includes all course materials.
Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills is common for all National Center for Construction and Research (NCCER) training and is required for NCCER Certification for all Level 1 courses such as electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; millwright; pipefitting; plumbing; power line worker; scaffolding; and welding. No prior experience is necessary.
The course provides an introduction to basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprints, basic rigging, communication skills and basic employability skills. Following successful completion of the class, an NCCER certification and a certificate of completion will be awarded.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at (361) 582-2528, or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
