Victoria College will host a three-session “On the Menu: Effective Communication” series at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex and VC’s Gonzales Center on Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11.
Each session at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided. The sessions at VC’s Gonzales Center will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and breakfast will be provided.
“Communication is one of the most important aspects of any job,” said Mary Hardy, VC’s Workforce and Continuing Education program coordinator. “During this three-part series, participants will walk away with better communication techniques for customers and coworkers. Participants will also learn the do’s and don’ts for communicating via technology.”
The series will begin Thursday with “Customer Service.” Participants will learn different communication styles, problem solving, professionalism and more.
“Improving Your Communication Skills” is the title of the next session on Oct. 14.
The series concludes on Nov. 11 with “Communicating During a Pandemic.”
The cost for each session is $35, or $85 for all three. The registration deadline for the first session is noon Tuesday.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria. VC’s Gonzales Center is at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
To register, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE or call 361-582-2528.
