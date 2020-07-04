VC offering four levels of electrical classes during summer, fall

Victoria College will offer Electrical Level 1-4 classes during the summer and fall.
Electrical Level 1 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 22-Jan. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The course will provide an introduction to the electrical trade, electrical circuits, theory and safety, conductors and cable, device boxes, hand bending and residential electrical services. The cost for the Electrical Level I class is $750 and includes all materials.
Students must first successfully complete the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course before taking the Electrical Level 1 course. The next Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills courses will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 18-Sept. 17; and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 14-Sept. 16 in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Electrical Level 2 will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 10-Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Students will study alternating current; motors theory and application; circuit breakers and fuses; conductor installations, terminations and splices; conduit bending; grounding and bonding; and pull and junction boxes. Students must have first successfully completed the Electrical Level 1 course. The cost for the Electrical Level 2 class is $650 and includes all materials.
Electrical Level 3 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 30-Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. The course will provide advanced study in load calculations, healthcare facilities, and standby and emergency systems. Topics will include advanced controls, fire alarm systems, HVAC controls, heat tracing, freeze protection, motor operation and maintenance, medium-voltage termination and splices, and specialty transformers. Students must have first successfully completed the Electrical Level 2 course. The cost for the Electrical Level 3 class is $700 and includes all materials.
An Electrical Level 4 course will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 20-Feb. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. The course will provide an advance study in load calculations such as feeders and services, healthcare facilities, standby and emergency systems. Students must have first successfully completed the Electrical Level 3 course.
The cost for the Electrical Level 4 class is $800 and includes all materials.
All electrical classes will be held in Room 222 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Scholarships and financial aid are available.
For more information or to register, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
