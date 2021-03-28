Victoria College will offer a “Genealogy for Beginners” course in April at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex and VC’s Gonzales Center.
The course at the Emerging Technology Complex will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 6-21 in Room 306 of the Conference and Education Center.
The Gonzales Center course will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, April 5-26 in Room 105.
“This class is perfect for amateur family historians interested in learning how to systematically research and document their ancestry,” said Jennifer Mann, VC Workforce & Continuing Education program specialist.
Participants will learn how to get started tracing their ancestries and how to access and utilize resources such as vital records, census records and court documents.
The cost for the class is $75.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Drive in Victoria.
VC’s Gonzales Center is at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
To get more information or to enroll in either course, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
