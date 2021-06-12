Victoria College’s Main Campus and Gonzales Center will host information sessions for VC’s Allied Health Continuing Education classes to be offered during the fall.
The information session at the Gonzales Center will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Victoria College’s Main Campus information session will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Room 132 of VC’s Health Sciences Center.
Victoria College is accepting applications for the following Allied Health Continuing Education courses:
- Medical Assisting
- Medical Coding/Billing
- Medication Aide
- Mental Health Technician
- Nurse Aide
- Pharmacy Technician
- Phlebotomy
“This is a great opportunity for students who are interested in these courses to get all the information they need in one stop,” said Shari Gould, VC’s Allied Health Continuing Education director. “Students who take these classes often use them as a first step in their higher education pursuit of nursing certificates or degrees.”
For more information, call 361-582-2412 or email HealthCareers@VictoriaCollege.edu.
