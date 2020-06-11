VC offering Introductory Craft Skills classes July 7-Aug. 6

Victoria College is accepting registrations for a Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course that will be held July 7-Aug. 6.

 Photo contributed by Victoria College

Victoria College will offer a Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 7-Aug. 6.

The class will be held in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.

Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills is mandatory for anyone wanting to register for an industrial trades job training class at Victoria College. The cost for the course is $285 and includes all course materials. Scholarships are available.

The Introductory Craft Skills course is common for all National Center for Construction and Research training and is required for NCCER Certification for all Level 1 courses such as electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; millwright; pipefitting; plumbing; power line worker; scaffolding; and welding. No prior experience is necessary.

The course provides an introduction to basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprints, basic rigging, communication skills and basic employability skills. Following successful completion of the class, an NCCER certification and a certificate of completion will be awarded.

For more information or to register, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.

