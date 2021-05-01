VC offering ‘Kids College’ summer programs in Victoria, Gonzales

Registration is underway for Victoria College’s “Kids College” summer programs in Victoria and Gonzales.
A virtual Junior Naturalist Camp conducted by the Texas Master Naturalist Mid-Coast Chapter will be offered June 21-24 for ages 6-12. “The Wild Outside” will be held 10-11 a.m. for ages 6-8 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 9-12. Live instruction will be held via Webex video conferencing. Registration for the camp is $15 and includes a take-home kit containing necessary supplies as well as the link to access the live instruction at home.
Take-home kits will be available beginning June 7 at the Workforce & Continuing Education Office at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex.
A face-to-face “Level Up: Game Design” camp for children in grades 3-8 will be conducted by SimplyCoding June 21-24 at the Emerging Technology Complex. Children in grades 3-5 will meet 9-11 a.m., while children in grades 6-8 will meet 1-3 p.m.
The cost for the “Level Up: Game Design” camp is $100.
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will host its “Kids College” program July 12-15, 9 a.m.-noon each day. The cost is $100. The Kids College at the Gonzales Center will include arts and craft activities.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering any Victoria College facility. Social distancing is also required.
The Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria. VC’s Gonzales Center is located at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
To register or for more information, call (361) 582-2528 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/KidsCollege.
