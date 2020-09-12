Victoria College will offer a Microsoft Excel course from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 20-Nov. 10 in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the course is $200. The deadline to register is noon Oct. 7.
The course will include hands-on instruction and practice with Excel, the spreadsheet program from Microsoft Office. Students will learn basic concepts of spreadsheet functions and create formulas, charts, graphs and reports. Course topics will include an introduction to terminology and machine use, program parameters, display characteristics, mathematical functions and formatting features, and printing.
Students will also learn how to create informative, eye-catching charts and harness the power of Excel’s data analysis and filtering tools.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
