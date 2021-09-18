Victoria College is offering a Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a Day class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Room 307 of the Education & Conference Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The class will include hands-on instruction and practice with Excel, the spreadsheet program from Microsoft Office. Students will understand basic concepts of Excel spreadsheet functions; create formulas, charts and graphs; and generate reports.
The cost for the class is $95 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is noon on Sept. 28.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.
