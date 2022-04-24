Victoria College is offering a ‘Microsoft Excel Level 2 in a Day’ class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The course builds on the basic concepts learned in the Level 1 course to provide more advanced tools for analysis and presentation of complex, realistic data.
The cost for the class is $95 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is noon May 3.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.
