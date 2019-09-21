Victoria College will offer Microsoft Excel and QuickBooks Desktop Version courses from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 22-Nov. 12 at the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost of the Microsoft Excel course, which will be held in Room 307, is $200.
The Microsoft Excel course will include hands-on instruction and practice with Excel, the spreadsheet program from Microsoft Office. Students will learn basic concepts of spreadsheet functions and create formulas, charts, graphs and reports. Course topics will include an introduction to terminology and machine use, program parameters, display characteristics, mathematical functions, formatting features and printing.
Students will also learn how to create informative, eye-catching charts as well as how to use Excel’s data analysis and filtering tools.
The cost of the QuickBooks Desktop Version course, which will be held in Room 305, is $175.
Participants will learn to set up a chart of accounts; reconcile checking accounts; create and print invoices, receipts and statements; track payables, inventory and receivables; create estimates; and generate reports.
The deadline to register for each course is noon Oct. 10.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
